Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Buys 1,499 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,413 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STX. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 24.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 42,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 8,401 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 117.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth $509,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STX shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.87.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STX traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,251,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,092. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 703.97 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.61. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $54.47 and a 12 month high of $101.26.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

