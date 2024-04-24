Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $841,000 Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 196.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth $412,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Shares of TM traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.94. The stock had a trading volume of 99,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,866. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $133.46 and a one year high of $255.23. The firm has a market cap of $314.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $3.15. The firm had revenue of $81.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.72 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 22.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Nomura downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

