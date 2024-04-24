Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (SBS) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.28 on July 5th

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.2808 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This is a positive change from Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s previous annual dividend of $0.19.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a dividend payout ratio of 19.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE SBS opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.23. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average of $14.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

