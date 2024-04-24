Tri City Bankshares Co. (TRCY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on May 9th

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th.
Tri City Bankshares Price Performance
Shares of Tri City Bankshares stock opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.59. Tri City Bankshares has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $14.48.
About Tri City Bankshares
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tri City Bankshares
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 Technologies to Challenge NAND Flash Dominance in AI
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Is Zoom Video Stock Getting Too Cheap to Pass Up?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Packaging Corporation of America: Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Tri City Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri City Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.