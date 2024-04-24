Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 483.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $161.40. 479,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,939. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.72. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $117.18 and a twelve month high of $168.82.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.09 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 34.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.16.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

