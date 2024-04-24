CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CVU stock opened at $2.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CPI Aerostructures has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $4.34.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 32.45%.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

