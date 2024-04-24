Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $931,000 Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lessened its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 26.2% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of FICO traded down $4.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,183.24. The company had a trading volume of 106,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,098. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,245.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,147.01. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $708.00 and a 1-year high of $1,349.75. The company has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $382.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.55 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,180.45.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total value of $9,807,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,300,743.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,011,120 in the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

