Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 2,940 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,074 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of TopBuild worth $17,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in TopBuild by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Stock Performance

Shares of TopBuild stock traded down $6.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $402.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,705. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $414.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $199.31 and a fifty-two week high of $452.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.09. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BLD shares. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.90.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

