Cumberland Partners Ltd Increases Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.02.

NASDAQ CCEP traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $69.82. 595,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.49. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $56.28 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

