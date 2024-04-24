Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $312,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $176.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,120. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.89. The stock has a market cap of $76.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

