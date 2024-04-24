Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Raises Position in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Free Report) by 64.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned 0.12% of Genasys worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNSS. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genasys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Genasys in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genasys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genasys by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genasys by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 628,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 100,821 shares during the period. 40.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GNSS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.05. The stock had a trading volume of 19,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,444. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.85. Genasys Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $3.92.

Genasys ( NASDAQ:GNSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 million. Genasys had a negative net margin of 53.32% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Genasys Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.

