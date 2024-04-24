First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Announces $0.21 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2125 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $40.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.57. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $41.79.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

