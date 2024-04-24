Demars Financial Group LLC Reduces Stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Demars Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,103 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FREL. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 24,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,377,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,410,000. Forte Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 62,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FREL stock opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.90. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1-year low of $21.24 and a 1-year high of $27.06. The firm has a market cap of $894.11 million, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.02.

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

