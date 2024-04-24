AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.33

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.33 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

AB Dynamics Price Performance

AB Dynamics stock opened at GBX 1,800 ($22.23) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,781.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,698.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 2.10. AB Dynamics has a one year low of GBX 1,277 ($15.77) and a one year high of GBX 2,070 ($25.57). The company has a market capitalization of £412.74 million, a PE ratio of 3,893.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

About AB Dynamics

AB Dynamics plc designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies vehicle test and development systems, and verification products and services for driver assistance systems, autonomous system, and vehicle dynamics. The company offers advanced vehicle testing solutions from physical proving ground automation to large scale virtual testing in simulation; rFpro, a simulation environment for the automotive and motorsport industries; and full-scale track testing services, including ADAS and vehicle dynamics tests, along with applied research, human factors, and simulation.

