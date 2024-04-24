DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 502.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 13.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DASH has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of DoorDash from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.52.

DASH traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.76. 3,209,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,584,318. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.93. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.59 and a fifty-two week high of $143.34.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,479,771.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $17,458,308.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,479,771.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 497,282 shares of company stock valued at $64,885,042 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

