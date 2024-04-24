Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (DMLP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.78 on May 9th

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.782 per share by the energy company on Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DMLP opened at $34.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.97. Dorchester Minerals has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $35.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.11.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 66.48% and a net margin of 68.89%. The firm had revenue of $50.42 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 1,275 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,397.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,936.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders bought 13,775 shares of company stock worth $448,648. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

