Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 62.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,514,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 580,117 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.39% of Edison International worth $108,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 144.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Edison International in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.60.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $70.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.96. Edison International has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $74.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

