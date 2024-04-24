New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 39,576 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 455,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,576 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.13% of Kimberly-Clark worth $55,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. HSBC raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI raised Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.85.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of KMB stock opened at $135.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

