FY2024 EPS Estimates for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG) Boosted by Analyst

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for West Fraser Timber in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will earn $7.56 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.41. The consensus estimate for West Fraser Timber’s current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share.
Separately, CIBC lifted their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$131.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.
West Fraser Timber Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of WFG opened at C$107.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$110.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$106.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.53 billion, a PE ratio of -39.27 and a beta of 2.08. West Fraser Timber has a 12-month low of C$88.61 and a 12-month high of C$121.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45.
West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.38) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$2.06 billion for the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 2.59%.
West Fraser Timber Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.403 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -59.34%.
About West Fraser Timber
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
