Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.7% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 44.0% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 97,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,434,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 74,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $459,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $121.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.41. The company has a market capitalization of $479.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.28.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

