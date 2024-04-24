Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 353,629 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 286,064 shares.The stock last traded at $43.76 and had previously closed at $43.55.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.07. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity High Dividend ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 571,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,056,000 after acquiring an additional 41,353 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,930,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 102,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $647,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

