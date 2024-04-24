Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth $4,161,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth $1,767,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth $1,284,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 28.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 122,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,060,000 after buying an additional 26,732 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FND. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.19.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of Floor & Decor stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,095. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.30 and a one year high of $135.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 20,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $2,462,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,459,919.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Floor & Decor news, President Trevor Lang sold 13,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $1,602,640.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 170,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,061,648.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 20,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $2,462,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,315 shares in the company, valued at $21,459,919.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,016,089 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

Featured Stories

