Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading 4% Higher

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) shares were up 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.72 and last traded at $12.62. Approximately 27,267,060 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 52,687,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.82.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.77. The company has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 342,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,171,000 after buying an additional 44,581 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 174.2% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 332,161 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 211,037 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at $1,104,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Ford Motor by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 700,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 367,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 616.0% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 300,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 258,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.