Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.67 Per Share

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.6678 per share on Monday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $0.26.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SPXSY opened at $57.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.41. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52 week low of $48.68 and a 52 week high of $72.84.
About Spirax-Sarco Engineering
