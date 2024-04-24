Hartline Investment Corp Grows Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Hartline Investment Corp lifted its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 42,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.79.

In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 966 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $56,037.66. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,669.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 966 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $56,037.66. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,669.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 93,750 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $5,314,687.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,652 shares in the company, valued at $320,411.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 171,289 shares of company stock worth $9,642,508. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.88. 425,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,223. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.23 and a 1 year high of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.66.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.75 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

