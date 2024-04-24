Hartline Investment Corp Has $21.74 Million Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Hartline Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the quarter. Marriott International comprises about 3.5% of Hartline Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $21,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,138,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $564,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Marriott International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAR. UBS Group upped their target price on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Marriott International from $263.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.69.

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,085.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total transaction of $856,509.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,841,063.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MAR traded up $4.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $244.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,299,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $162.77 and a one year high of $260.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.48.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

