Head-To-Head Survey: Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) & AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) and AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 0 1 6 1 3.00 AMERISAFE 0 0 1 0 3.00

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group presently has a consensus price target of $39.89, suggesting a potential upside of 9.22%. AMERISAFE has a consensus price target of $65.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.70%. Given AMERISAFE’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AMERISAFE is more favorable than Skyward Specialty Insurance Group.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skyward Specialty Insurance Group $895.40 million 1.63 $85.98 million $2.24 16.30 AMERISAFE $306.85 million 3.17 $62.11 million $3.23 15.76

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than AMERISAFE. AMERISAFE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMERISAFE has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 9.56% 14.31% 2.84% AMERISAFE 20.24% 17.19% 4.38%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.8% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of AMERISAFE shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of AMERISAFE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc., an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime. AMERISAFE, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in DeRidder, Louisiana.

