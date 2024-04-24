Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HIBB. Williams Trading reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price target on Hibbett from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Hibbett from $74.00 to $87.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.79.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hibbett

Hibbett Stock Up 18.8 %

Shares of HIBB opened at $86.15 on Wednesday. Hibbett has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $86.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.63.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.01. Hibbett had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hibbett will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hibbett by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Hibbett by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Hibbett by 3.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Hibbett during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hibbett Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.