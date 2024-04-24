Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 4,677 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,769 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $7,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 727 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Health Services

In other Universal Health Services news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $6,188,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at $12,162,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UHS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $144.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.71.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $164.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.24. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $119.90 and a one year high of $183.61.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.03%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

