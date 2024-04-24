International Paper Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for International Paper in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for International Paper’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Argus downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.13.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $34.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.72 and a 200 day moving average of $35.84. International Paper has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $41.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960,005 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,835,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,550,000 after acquiring an additional 25,640 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,847,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,844,000 after purchasing an additional 35,930 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth $144,509,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,615,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,246,000 after purchasing an additional 151,084 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other International Paper news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $201,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,800 shares of company stock worth $310,438. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

