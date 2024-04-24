Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$14.00 at TD Securities

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.80% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Cormark upped their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.75 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.05.
InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.
