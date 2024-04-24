Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.67

Shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.67 and last traded at $50.30, with a volume of 23647 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.92.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.39.

Get Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $305,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 49.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

About Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.