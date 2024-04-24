JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Stock Holdings Raised by Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2024

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQFree Report) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,872 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 46.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.08. 1,926,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,715,567. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $54.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.15 and a 200 day moving average of $50.70.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.4273 dividend. This represents a $5.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.