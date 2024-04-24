JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Stock Holdings Raised by Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,872 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 46.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.08. 1,926,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,715,567. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $54.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.15 and a 200 day moving average of $50.70.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.4273 dividend. This represents a $5.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.