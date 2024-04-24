Larson Financial Group LLC Has $633,000 Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 705.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 171.4% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 19,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 12,180 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 86,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,059,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 579,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,730,000 after buying an additional 47,053 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $113.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.62. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.43 and a 52-week high of $131.17.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.63.

View Our Latest Report on Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.