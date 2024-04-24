Lesa Sroufe & Co Has $267,000 Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Lesa Sroufe & Co trimmed its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 88.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,032 shares during the quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Key Financial Inc increased its position in TotalEnergies by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Motco lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 216.2% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $72.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $54.94 and a 52 week high of $74.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

In other TotalEnergies news, Director Se Totalenergies bought 196,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

