Lesa Sroufe & Co Trims Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Lesa Sroufe & Co cut its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,461 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 10.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 101,681,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,908,461 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 13,524.2% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 42,791,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,039,000 after acquiring an additional 42,477,173 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the third quarter worth $12,591,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,181,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 90,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 30.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,221,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 285,076 shares during the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NOK shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.39 to $4.26 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.42.

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

NOK stock opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.47.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.0323 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Nokia Oyj Profile

(Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.