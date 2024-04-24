Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Makes New Investment in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $970,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,271,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $4,813,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 12.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $73,722,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $829.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $884.06 and its 200 day moving average is $743.08. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $424.36 and a 52-week high of $956.17.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total transaction of $264,212.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,311.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 5,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.40, for a total transaction of $4,222,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,733,320.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total value of $264,212.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,311.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,464 shares of company stock worth $26,229,683 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DECK shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $864.00 price objective (down from $983.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $890.93.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

