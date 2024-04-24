Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Increased to $375.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Benchmark from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SPOT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.62.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $303.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.53 and a beta of 1.63. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $128.67 and a one year high of $319.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $269.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.78.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

