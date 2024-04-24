National Bank Financial Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.08. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 23.22%. The firm had revenue of C$60.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$62.51 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SSL. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

TSE SSL opened at C$7.35 on Monday. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.36 and a 12 month high of C$8.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92. The stock has a market cap of C$2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.49.

In other news, Director Nolan Allan Watson bought 7,800 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.39 per share, with a total value of C$49,826.40. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

