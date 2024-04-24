New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,907 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $60,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 32 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,243.29 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,574.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,271.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,174.10.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a negative return on equity of 904.59%. The business had revenue of $934.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,042.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 951 shares of company stock worth $1,170,256. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,233.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

