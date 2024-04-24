NewSquare Capital LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

NewSquare Capital LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:JMST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.67. The company had a trading volume of 305,647 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.69 and its 200 day moving average is $50.66.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1399 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.