22,198 Shares in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) Bought by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,363,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $4,038,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,319,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,119,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $1,721,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KLG. Barclays increased their price objective on WK Kellogg from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of WK Kellogg from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WK Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

KLG traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.47. 852,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,273. WK Kellogg Co has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $24.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.94.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.87 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th.

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

