Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Expected to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Novartis in a research report issued on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.99. The consensus estimate for Novartis’ current full-year earnings is $7.13 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Novartis Price Performance

NVS opened at $97.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Novartis has a 12 month low of $92.19 and a 12 month high of $108.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.99. The stock has a market cap of $198.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $3.7772 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novartis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

