Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) traded down 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $125.92 and last traded at $125.99. 1,203,369 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 4,808,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.60.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $566.15 billion, a PE ratio of 46.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.664 dividend. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.17%.

Institutional Trading of Novo Nordisk A/S

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.