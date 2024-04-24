Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 5,160 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,160 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,227,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $704,896,000 after buying an additional 110,166 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $330,123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579,752 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,596,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,009,000 after buying an additional 382,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,509,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,876,000 after acquiring an additional 152,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $77.70. 8,503,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,177,419. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $80.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.35.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.