Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of Comstock stock opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.43. Comstock has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Comstock had a net margin of 474.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.54 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comstock will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Comstock stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Inc. ( NYSE:LODE Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 233,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Comstock at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Inc engages in the systemic decarbonization business in Nevada and internationally. It operates through Renewable Energy, Mining, and Strategic and Other Investments segments. It will develop technology for the deploying of extraction and refining facilities that convert wasted and unused biomass and other natural resources; and a demonstration system to extract black mass containing lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, manganese, copper, aluminum, and other metals from up to lithium-ion batteries.

