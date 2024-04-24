Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 12,494.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,068 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,996 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Antero Resources by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 43,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 19,083 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 128,049 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 9,988 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AR shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $6,004,774.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 206,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $5,412,474.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,793,022 shares in the company, valued at $99,187,525.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $6,004,774.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 467,280 shares of company stock valued at $12,153,605. Insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Stock Up 1.3 %

AR traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,756,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,759,587. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 3.30. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 2.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

