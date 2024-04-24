Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,432 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $16,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 114.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,661,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689,290 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $288,590,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $55,071,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,572,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,977,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,871,000 after buying an additional 517,435 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:VONG traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.99. 40,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,886. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $87.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.03.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.