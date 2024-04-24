Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases New Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 567.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 82.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 89.9% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

SLYV traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $78.92. 32,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,353. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.62. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $84.94. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.25.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

