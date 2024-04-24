Precision Drilling (PDS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.36. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $372.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.78 million. On average, analysts expect Precision Drilling to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PDS opened at $68.46 on Wednesday. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $77.21. The stock has a market cap of $991.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.46.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $100.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.17.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

